Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Shares First Look At Final Volume

Shueisha’s best-selling manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, shocked readers in October this year with the sudden cancellation of one of its most promising supernatural fantasies. Although some of the most famous series in history have been serialized in WSJ, not all of them get the same level of recognition, leading the publishers to cancel them before suffering more losses. While WSJ usually allows at least a year for the manga to show results, there are also unlucky series that don’t get this opportunity. Shueisha decided to axe Kaedegami without even giving it a chance to prove itself with the first volume sales. The manga was discontinued after releasing 17 chapters, while the first volume was released on November 4th, 2025. The series will be releasing its second and final volume on December 4th, covering the story from Chapter 8.

Both the volume release dates are only for the Japanese versions, as there’s no confirmation if the manga will release English-translated volumes. Jun Harukawa, the manga creator, promotes the final volume on his official X handle with the cover featuring Chiyou. Both volume covers are created as a set to promote the series’ main duo. Along with the volume cover, Harukawa also asked for support from the readers. Many Shonen Jump readers had high expectations for the manga before the sudden cancellation. The author continues to receive support from readers, especially after promising to return to WSJ in the author’s note, which was released with the final chapter.

What Is the Plot of Kaedegami?

The story is set in a world where, since ancient times, mankind has feared Shenguai, mysterious monsters who abduct and eat humans, and whose very existence defies all reason. Kou, a young orphan, was abandoned by his father in the woods and continues to live there, often going into town to restock daily supplies. The locals pity him for being on his own, but Kou can’t tell anyone that he has been living with Chiyou, a Shenguai god of war, who showed up in front of him several years ago.

As both dealt with loneliness, they formed an unshakable bond over the years as they found solace in each other’s company, despite knowing what it would mean for the rest of the world if they found out a human and a Shenguai were living together. However, it took Kou several years to find out that Chiyou lost her body a long time ago after being defeated in a fight, and now she spends each waking moment in misery.

Even though she initially intended to steal Kou’s body to survive, Chiyou grew fond of him over the years and decided it was best to leave once the truth was out. On the other hand, after learning about her horrible past, Kou is determined to save her at all costs. The manga had an incredible debut, with most of the comments filled with positive reviews. Kaedegami is available to read on the official Manga Plus app.

