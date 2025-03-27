Regular Show’s Jennifer Hale Talks Possible Return As Margaret (Exclusive)

In 2024, Warner Bros made the surprising announcement that we hadn’t seen the last of Cartoon Network’s Mordecai and Rigby as Regular Show would return. The animated series which follows the surreal story of park employees routinely dragged into universe-shattering events became a hit on the cable network, so a sequel seems like an easy win for the WB. Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with prolific voice actor Jennifer Hale about topics such as X-Men ’97, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Powerpuff Girls but we had to bring up Regular Show when we got the chance. In our discussion, Hale addressed the upcoming sequel and whether she’d be looking to return.

Hale started the discussion by talking about her past taking on the role of Mordecai’s former love interest, “I loved working on Regular Show! Loved it loved it loved it! We worked with such amazing directors on that.” When asked about the upcoming Regular Show sequel, Jennifer dodged the questions we had regarding her involvement, “I’ve heard rumblings and I would love to be a part of that sequel if it happens. That’s what I’ll say. I loved Margaret and I loved the show so much.” While not a confirmation, Hale confirms that if given the chance, she will be a part of the return to the beloved series.

Regular Show’s Sequel: What We Know

cartoon Network

While not confirmed, there have been rumors that the upcoming sequel will be titled Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. This would make sense as it is a reference to one of the final moments of the series finale that highlighted a VHS tape highlighting Mordecai and Rigby’s adventures. Announced in the summer of 2024, Warner Bros has yet to confirm a release date for the sequel though there are plenty of fans who are counting down the days.

In terms of returning voice cast, the only actor confirmed for a comeback is perhaps the biggest. Mark Hamill confirmed in September of last year that he would be returning as Skips in the sequel, as the immortal ape long became a source of guidance for many of the characters. Hamill said this when he spilled the beans at last year’s Fan Expo Chicago, “[Rigby’s voice actor] William Salyers DMed me. He said, ‘Did you hear the news? I’m just worried, are you in or not?’ As if I’ve somehow outgrown them. I wrote him back saying, ‘There is only one Skips, and he’s very much looking forward to meeting with his old pal Rigby.’ He sent me a gif of somebody dancing with joy.”

Of course, while not confirmed, series creator J.G. Quintel will be returning as the showrunner which means he will most likely return to his roles as Mordecai and Hi-Five Ghost. The original series finale, which landed as a part of Regular Show’s eighth season gave Mordecai a fairly conclusive ending, along with many of his fellow park employees. When last we saw Margaret, she welcomed back her friends who had been trapped in outer space, seemingly going on to becoming a big-time news reporter.

