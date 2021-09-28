That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Shows Off Rimuru’s Demon Lord Makeover

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s second season upgraded Rimuru to a Demon Lord, and one awesome cosplay is giving the makeover the love it deserves! The second season of the series aired over the course of the past few months, and the first half of the season ended on the major cliffhanger that saw Rimuru needing to upgrade himself to a Demon Lord for the chance to revive Shion and those who died in an attack on Tempest. The second half took this even further and revealed what this new status would actually mean for him going forward.

Rimuru is now officially recognized as a Demon Lord as of the final moments of the second season, and with that comes a whole new realm of potential threats and allies for him to navigate while keeping his country and people safe. At the same time, there’s all sorts of people for high octane action going forward in the franchise now that Rimuru has entered this higher tier of power overall. Showcasing both this new power and cool makeover, artist @kitaro_cos has awesomely brought Rimuru’s Demon Lord outfit to life with some slick and cool cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime might have brought its second season to an end this Summer, but thankfully it’s not going to be the end of the anime franchise overall. Rather than continuing with a full third season, however, the anime will be debuting its very first feature film. Announced to be in the works for a scheduled release in Japan next year, there are unfortunately very few details as to what fans can hope to see from this next major entry for the franchise. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not the new movie will be adapting what’s coming next in the story from Fuse and Mitz Vah’s original light novel series following the second season’s Walpurgis arc (or if the new movie will be tackling its own exclusive story), but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.

If you wanted to catch up with the second season before the new movie hits next year, you can currently find both seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation along with The Slime Diaries spin-off series, OVA specials, and more! What did you think of Rimuru’s Demon Lord makeover in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!