That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Announced

It looks like things are heating up for fans of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. After an anxious wait, the anime informed netizens it is far from over. After all, season three has been announced, and it promises to bring all of the action.

The announcement went live earlier today as the show's website posted a key visual celebrating the order. So far, we know season three is officially happening, but that is about it. There is no expected release window at this time, so That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will keep fans waiting a bit longer.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Officially Announced!



✨More: https://t.co/0vsxoVbfn1 pic.twitter.com/MQpzBAaJny — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 9, 2022

What to Know About the Series

Of course, if you are not familiar with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, you have plenty of time to catch up on the anime. The anime is streaming both seasons on Crunchyroll in the United States. Season one dates back to October 2018 under Eight Bit before the follow went live in 2021. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime also had one of its spin-off series adapted into an anime, so the isekai title has been given lots of love. Really, things would have been more surprising if That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime hadn't gotten a season three.

READ MORE: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Hypes Movie Release With New Trailer

Want to know more about the fantastical series? You can read the official synopsis of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime here for all the details: "An average 37-year-old dies and is reincarnated as the most unremarkable creature imaginable: a slime. But by combining his two special abilities, the newly named Rimuru Tempest will use his blobby powers to get a foothold in a diverse new world."

What do you think about this latest anime renewal? Are you ready for another season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.