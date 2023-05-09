New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Announced

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime might currently be hard at work at Season 3 of the anime set for a release next year, but now the franchise is expanding with a new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime spin-off that will help to expand on some of the characters we first saw during the Scarlet Bond movie! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime made its theatrical debut with a new movie that told an original story not seen in Fuse and Mitz Vah's original light novel series, and it introduced some brand new faces with it.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond introduced a powerful new entity named the Primodial Violet to the anime franchise, and her final scene teased that we would be seeing much more of her in the future despite making her debut in this original anime story. It seems like we will finally get to see what comes of this expansion as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has revealed the first details for a new spin-off all about this new character and the new Coleus Kingdom region. Check out the poster for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream below:

New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime: What to Know

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream will be a three part special anime project that will explore a new story about Primordial Violet and the Coleus Kingdom that adapts the extra story included in the home media release for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 in Japan that ultimately ended up as the main inspiration for the Scarlet Bond movie. Set in between the events of the first two seasons, Atsushi Nakayama returns to direct the spin-off anime for 8-Bit.

Toshizo Nemoto will handle the composition, Ryoma Ebata will design the characters, and Hitoshi Fujima will be composing the music. Rimuru voice actor Miho Okasaki will provide the ending theme song for the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream will be premiering this Fall. It's yet to be confirmed for an international release as of this writing.

