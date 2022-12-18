That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Movie Sets U.S. Release Date

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime followed up the successful second season of the TV anime with a new feature film hitting overseas this year, and now fans in the United States and other international territories will get to see the new movie themselves with the reveal of the slate for its official international release dates! The second season of the anime wrapped up its run with some huge changes for Rimuru and the rest of the people of Tempest, and thus it was quite exciting to see that this new movie would be picking up after the events of the second season.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond released throughout theaters earlier this year across Japan, but thankfully it won't be that much longer before fans in other territories will be able to check out the new movie for themselves. For fans in the United States and Canada, you will be able to watch the new movie when it hits theaters on January 20th next year. You can check out Crunchyroll's new trailer for the upcoming movie below:

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's New Movie

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be releasing in both its original Japanese with English subtitles, and its English dubbed version. The movie will first hit in the United Kingdom and Ireland on January 18th, then Australia beginning on January 19th, before moving to the United States and Canada on January 20th, and finally January 26th in Mexico. Dates for its release in the Middle East and other European territories will be revealed at a later date.

As for what to expect from the movie, Crunchyroll teases the original story of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond as such, "A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power wielded by the Queen in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!"

Are you excited to get your chance to see That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's new movie soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!