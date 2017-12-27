‘ReLIFE’ Anime Special Drops Teaser Trailer

ReLIFE may have ended its initial 13 episodes in 2016, and even got a live-action adaptation of the series, but fans still wishing for a more conclusive end to the anime series will soon get their wish.

A four episode finale special will be released on home video in March, and it will effectively end the series. The finale released a promo video for the special that teases a potentially closer relationship between Arata and Chizuru.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The four episode finale will release on Blu-ray and DVD March 21, 2018, and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Japan. The story will follow the end of the original series, and features the returning cast of Kensho Ono as Arata Kaizaki, Ai Kayano as Chizuru Hishiro, Ryohei Kimura as Ryō Yoake, Haruka Tomatsu as Rena Kariu, Reina Ueda as An Onoya, Himika Akaneya as Honoka Tamarai, Daisuke Namikawa as Nobunaga Asaji, and Noriaki Sugiyama as Akira Inukai

March 2018 will definitely be a rough time for fans of ReLIFE as original creator Yayoiso has announced that the original ReLIFE manga will also be reaching its final chapter in that same month. Fans will have to deal with not one finale, but two huge ones.

The original production team is returning for the anime finale as well. Produced by TMS Entertainment, Tomo Kosaka (Yowamushi Pedal) is returning to direct the series, Junko Yamanaka (Kamisama Kiss) is returning to design the characters, Kentaro Akiyama is returning as art director, Tomo Zama is returning as setting artist, Miyuki Isogai is returning as a color key artist, Nozomi Shitara returns as director of photography, Kumiko Sakamoto returns as editor, and Masayasu Tsubochi returns as music composer.

For those unfamiliar with ReLIFE, the series was originally created by Yayoiso. The story follows Arata Kaizaki, a man who quits his job three months into it claiming that it does not match his potential. Because of this he has trouble finding a new job and instead picks up a part-time job at a convenience store. One day a mysterious man offers him a job, but under the strangest of prerequisites. He must take the drug “ReLIFE,” which would de-age him 10 years, and live as a high school teen again in order to figure out what is wrong with his current life’s trajectory.

The series first began life as a webcomic in 2013, and has been since collected into seven volumes once it made the transition to manga. An anime series ran for 13 episodes in July 2016, and a live-action film was released in 2017.