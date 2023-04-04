Re:Life Creator Launches New Series, Tsugihagi Mirai

Get ready, Re:Life fans. It seems like the series creator is gearing up for their next big project. If you did not hear, Re:Life writer Yayoiso has been working on a new manga for the LINE Manga service, and the first chapter of Tsugihagi Mirai is about to go live.

As you can see below, a first look was just shared of Tsugihagi Mirai courtesy of Yayoiso. The colorful image highlights three friends who grew up together as childhood friends. After the trio is seriously injured as kids, Tsugihagi Mirai follows their journey through adolescence and adulthood as they face recovery together. The manga will follow its leads from kindergarten onwards as they discover the importance of friendship and how trauma can bring people together as easily as it can tear them apart.

It sounds like Yayoiso has a gorgeous new story on hand, and this new manga will be a must-read for fans of Re:Life. If you are not familiar with the writer's most famous work, we suggest you check out Re:Life ASAP. The manga was released back in 2013 through Comico, and Re:Life released its final volume in early 2020. Re:Life went on to get an anime from TMS Entertainment in February 2015, and the hit series turned Yayoiso into a household name. A live-action adaptation of Re:Life was also made in Japan, and now, the series creator is preparing for their next work.

If you want to know more about Re:Life, you can check out its anime on Crunchyroll now. You can read up on the show's official synopsis here for all the details: "Arata Kaizaki (27) quit the job he landed after graduation in only three months. His life did not go well after that. Now his parents are threatening to stop sending money, and want him to come back to the country. He has no friend or girlfriend to share his troubles with...as he hits rock bottom a strange man named Ryo Yoake appears. Yoake invites Kaizaki to join a societal rehabilitation program for NEETs called ReLife. This program uses a mysterious drug to make him look younger, and sends him back to high school for a year..."

Will you be checking out this new series by Yayoiso? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.