Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Announced for 2025

Rent-a-Girlfriend has announced that the anime is coming back for Season 4 some time in 2025! Rent-a-Girlfriend has been maintaining its strong grip on the romantic comedy anime scene over the last few years with the first three seasons, and now it’s confirmed that the TV anime will be returning for a fourth. Rent-a-Girlfriend brought the third season of the series to an end last Summer, but unfortunately like the first two, it did not confirm whether or not there would be a continuation. That means fans have been held in a limbo in the months since.

Thankfully the wait for an update has ended as Rent-a-Girlfriend has officially announced that Season 4 of the TV anime is now in production for a release in 2025. While there are currently no concrete details about its release date, or potential returning staff or cast, Rent-a-Girlfriend is celebrating this announcement with the first teaser trailer hyping up what’s to come. You can check it out in the video above teasing Rent-a-Girlfriend‘s Hawaii Trip arc coming in the new season, and a special illustration from creator Reiji Miyamura celebrating the new season below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Anime

The Hawaii Trip arc features some of the most infamous moments from Rent-a-Girlfriend’s manga (with one panel in particular becoming a meme for all the wrong reasons), so it’s going to be interesting to see how the new TV season brings all of that to life. If you wanted to catch up with the anime in the meantime, you can currently check out the first three seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend now streaming with Crunchyroll to get up to speed with it all.

“Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. ‘Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.’ Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, ‘You’re Kazuya-kun, right?’ A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!”