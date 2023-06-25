Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Shares Final Trailer, Poster Ahead of Debut

Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes this Summer, and Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 has shared its final trailer and poster giving fans one last look at the new season before its debut! Rent-a-Girlfriend left fans on quite the interesting cliffhanger for Kazuya and Chizuru at the end of Season 2 last year, and now fans will finally get to see how the anime follows this up with the new season premiering in just a little over a week from the time of this writing. But there's still much to show before that happens.

With Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 scheduled for a debut early July as part of the upcoming new wave of anime releases hitting during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Rent-a-Girlfriend is getting ready for the new episodes with a final look at what's to come with both a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster celebrating its upcoming premiere. It's the fullest look yet at the new season, and you can check out the final poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 ahead of its debut below:

Where to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend has confirmed that Season 3 will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan when it premieres on July 7th. You can actually catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll if you needed a refresher on Kazuya and the many women now in his life before the new episodes kick off. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

Are you going to check out Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 when it releases this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!