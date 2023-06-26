Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

Rent-a-Girlfriend is coming back for new episodes this Summer with the highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime, and now Rent-a-Girlfriend has revealed how many episodes Season 3 will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Reiji Miyajima's original Rent-a-Girlfriend manga series wrapped up the second season of its run quite some time ago, so it was no surprise that the anime quickly confirmed that a new season was in the works shortly after. Now it's just a matter of waiting for these new episodes hitting in just a manner of days from the time of this writing.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will be debuting next week as part of the upcoming wave of Summer 2023 new anime releases, and the listing for the anime's new season with Disney+ in Japan (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) has revealed that Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 will be running for 12 episodes in total. This lines up with the previous seasons of the anime, and also confirms it will be running for a single cour of episodes this Summer and will wrap up before the Fall 2023 schedule hits.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend

Rent-a-Girlfriend has confirmed that Season 3 will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan when it premieres on July 7th. You can actually catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll if you needed a refresher on Kazuya and the many women now in his life before the new episodes kick off this Summer. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Rent-a-Girlfriend's anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh… Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

Do you think this will be enough episodes for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!