Report: ‘One Piece’ Is Getting A Spin-Off

One Piece is one of the most popular and profitable anime and manga series in Japan, and the world at large, today so it’s strange that the series has yet to received any high profile spin-offs. But according to a new report, this could be changing very soon.

There is reportedly a new One Piece spin-off manga in the works titled ChinPiece, and it is scheduled to arrive in June.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Manga will be launched under the title ChinPiece. Manga will be similar to the one Piece of Yoshikazu Amami, and the first chapter will be published in Saikyo Jump on 01 June 2018. * The story will focus on a new character named Qin..#ONEPIECE#one_piece#manga pic.twitter.com/LjB0gdSUab — SP Manga (@SPManga1) May 20, 2018

As spotted by @SPManga1 in an issue of Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump, One Piece will be getting an official (and canon) manga focused on a new character named Qin. Titled ChinPiece, the series “will be similar to the One Piece of Yoshikazu Amami” and begin in the June 1 issue of Saikyo Jump.

Although the manga is unconfirmed by other sources, One Piece is one of the major Weekly Shonen Jump series that is absolutely perfect for a spin-off series. It’s set in such a rich world that adventures in any region of it will surely be fantastic to read.

There’s also the allure of making its main character something other than a pirate, as One Piece has already spent so much time establishing the rules of the Pirate and Military worlds. Eiichiro Oda has proven that there can be any type of setting, and it would absolutely work within the confines of the series still.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.