Resident Evil Details Characters Appearing in New Netflix Anime

Resident Evil has been in the news thanks to the recently released eighth entry in the main series, Resident Evil Village, which follows the story of Ethan Winters trying to save his daughter from werewolves, vampires, and other biological nightmares, but hot on its heels, Netflix is looking to release an animated television series featuring some mainstays in the franchise. The streaming service recently released a new trailer that lets fans of the horror franchise know that Infinite Darkness is set to be released on July 8th, meaning fans won't have to wait too long as zombies stalk the halls of the White House.

The star of the series will be Leon S Kennedy, who was the star of the video game entries in Resident Evil 2, 4, and 6, originally debuting as a rookie cop but clearly rising up in the world as a result of his expertise:

"Leon is a former officer of the Raccoon Police Department who became embroiled in a zombie outbreak during his first day on the job and worked bravely to save the survivors. Following this, he was scouted by government intelligence officers and carried out top-secret missions as an agent under the direct command of the U.S. president. Leon possesses excellent survival skills, as well as top-notch physical and decision-making abilities. He succeeds in his mission to save Ashley, the president’s kidnapped daughter, and gains the ultimate trust of the president."

Alongside Leon, Resident Evil character Claire Redfield, who was also introduced in Resident Evil 2, will also be a part of the series:

"Claire is an employee of the nongovernmental organization Terra Save, which rescues victims of bio-terrorism and chemical attacks. When she encountered the zombie outbreak in Raccoon City, she was a motorcycle-loving university student. Since she learned self-defense from her older brother Chris, who was a member of special forces, she does have assorted combat skills despite being a civilian. Leon and she are like old war buddies who both escaped Raccoon City together."

A new character joining the ranks of Resident Evil will be Graham, who is featured prominently in the latest trailer:

"Jason is the former captain of the U.S. Army special forces team Mad Dogs and is currently a federal agent. Six years ago (2000), he saved his unit that had become isolated in civil war-ravaged Penamstan. He is now called the “Hero of Penamstan.” He has a cool-headed attitude and is able to manage many different situations."

On top of these three, the show will feature federal agents Shen May and Patrick, alongside Graham, the current president of the United States, and Wilson, a "hard-line politician" who worked his way to the role of Secretary of Defense.

