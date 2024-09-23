Re:Zero Season 3 Finally Shares a First Look at Its Loaded Premiere

It is almost time for Re:Zero to make its comeback. Back in 2020, the hit isekai series dropped season two to great fanfare, and now Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World has its comeback laid out. In October, White Fox will bring Subaru Natsuki back to the small screen with season three, and we have been given a first look at its big premiere.

As you can see below, a first look has been posted for Re:Zero season three, episode one. The update shows what "Theatrical Malice" will bring to the screen on October 2. From Subaru to Garfield, we have see a ton of characters in this sneak peek at season three. So if you are eager to check out Re:Zero's return, its 90-minute comeback will go live in just a few days.

(Photo: White Fox)

What to Expect From Re:Zero Season 3

When it comes to content, Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World has a lot of story to cover in season three. Given what we have seen from the trailers, the show's comeback will put a focus on two specific arcs. If Re:Zero is given a two-cour order for season three, you can expect the light novel's fifth and sixth arcs to come into play.

If you have followed the isekai for awhile, you know the fifth arc is titled "The Stars That Engrave History". The story began in 2014, and it focuses on Anastasia as she brings a number of camps to a special gathering. The groups arrive in Watergate City only for teh Witch Cult to appear, leaving Subaru to unite the factions invited by Anastastia in hopes of defeating the villains.

And as for arc six, the story is known as "The Corridor of Memories", and its run lasted a whopping 90 chapters. It follows Subaru in the wake of the Watergate City battle as his group heads to Pleiades Watchtower. It is there the group is faced with the tower's three trials, and as the game gets underway, Subaru is confronted by several familiar (and unwanted) faces from the past.

The Fall 2024 Anime Season is Stacked

With Re:Zero season three on the horizon, all eyes are on the Fall 2024 anime season and for good reason. The fall cour is always stacked so far as anime is concerned, and that goes doubly this year. Not only is Re:Zero slated for a comeback on October 2, but other releases like Dragon Ball Daima, Dandadan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and more on the horizon.

As far as Re:Zero is concerned, you can catch up on the isekai easily enough. The show's first two seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. The Re:Zero manga is also available thanks to the team at Yen Press. And next month, Re:Zero season three will begin streaming on Crunchyroll with a simulcast.

What do you think about this new peek at Re:Zero? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.