Re:Zero Season 3 Unleashes Promo Ahead of Finale (But There’s a Catch)

Re:Zero Season 3’s eight-episode Counterattack arc began airing on February 5, 2025. Now, more than a month later, the series is fast approaching its season finale in the form of Episode 16. This final episode is set to air on Wednesday, March 26th at 10:30 PM JST. For those outside of Japan, the episode will be simulcast on Crunchyroll all over the world at 7:30 AM PT. As the finale approaches, the anime has taken the opportunity to promote a Season 3 special event, Pristella’s Banquet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At AnimeJapan 2025, the event received a new visual depicting Re:Zero’s cast in intricate blue and white outfits. Unfortunately for international fans, however, the Season 3 special event is Japan-only and set to take place in the Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall on Saturday, May 24th. Tickets for the event are available via general lottery that will be held from Wednesday, March 26th, the same date as the release of the series’ anticipated season finale.

Everything To Know About Pristella’s Banquet

Taking place at the Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall, Pristella’s Banquet will be divided into daytime performances that start at 2:00 PM and nighttime performances that start at 6:00 PM, JST. Three types of tickets are available: Front-seat guaranteed ticket, Normal ticket, and Cut-out seat ticket. You can learn more about the different tickets here.

As for the cast, the event will feature Yusuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuki,) Rie Takahashi (Emilia,) Satomi Arai (Beatrice,) and many more. Otto Suen’s Kohei Amasaki will be making an additional appearance in the evening session. However, at this stage, performers are still subject to change.

How To Apply For Ticket Lottery

The event had two types of lotteries fans could apply to: priority sales lottery and general lottery. To apply for priority daytime or evening session lotteries, fans needed to have the “Daytime or Evening Session Priority Sales Application Ticket” included in the 3rd season Blu-Ray. Currently, applications for both these priority sales lotteries have already closed, with the winner of the daytime session lottery to be announced on March 25th at 1:00 PM. The winner will then have until April 1st at 9:00 PM to complete the payment process.

For Japanese Re:Zero fans who missed the priority sales lottery or didn’t have the 3rd season Blu-ray and accompanying “Priority Sales Application Tickets,” the good news is that they can still apply for the general lottery. The application period for this starts on March 26th at 12:00 PM and ends on April 9th at 11:59 PM. During this application period, you are free to cancel your ticket application or make changes to it. The lottery winner will then be announced on April 14th at 13:00 and given until April 22nd at 9:00 PM to complete payment.

Note that winners and seat numbers are selected at random from the applicants and not on a first-come-first-served basis. Lottery results are notified by email, but it’s recommended to also check the “Application Status Introduction” after the result announcement. Additionally, anyone using domain-specific reception or email-specific reception, should make sure to set it to receive emails from “@eplus.co.jp.” Fans can select up to two ticket types and apply for up to two tickets but will need to register as a free e+ member to receive their tickets.