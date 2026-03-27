3 Things You Need to Know Before One Piece Anime’s Return

The One Piece anime has been on a break since Fall 2025, marking one of the longest hiatuses the series has had in a while. In less than two weeks, however, One Piece will return with a new arc and is poised to be one of the biggest anime airing in Spring 2026. Since fans aren’t used to the series being off the air for this long, a few details may have been forgotten.

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While there are many elements worth knowing before the anime returns, three key points stand out as essential. These include the new and updated format of One Piece, what happened previously, and where the anime is headed next.

3) One Piece‘s New Seasonal Format

© Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation

Before the One Piece anime went on hiatus after wrapping up the previous arc, the series announced a major shift, revealing that it would move from a weekly release schedule to a seasonal format starting with its return. This means fans should know that the anime will no longer run continuously for years with weekly episodes, but instead air in shorter bursts lasting only a few months.

According to reports following the format change, the anime is set to release a total of 26 episodes per year, divided into two cours. Each course is expected to run for three months, meaning fans could see weekly episodes during the Spring season, followed by a break, before returning again in the Fall.

2) What Happened Previously?

The previous arc of One Piece, the Egghead arc, was one of the storylines confirmed to be part of the series’ Final Saga, and it lived up to that status by revealing several major elements leading toward the end. From Dr. Vegapunk’s revelations about the world potentially submerging to the confirmation of Joyboy as the first pirate, the arc strongly hinted at both the origin of One Piece’s narrative and the direction of its conclusion.

At the same time, other developments further solidified the importance of Sun God Nika and Luffy’s role in the coming conflict. This was emphasized in the arc’s closing moments, which teased a larger battle as the giants aided the Straw Hats, the Five Elders entered the fray, and deeper connections to Imu were revealed. The arc concluded with the crew escaping the chaos of Egghead Island and setting course for Elbaph alongside the giants, marking the beginning of a new phase as the anime moves closer to its end.

1) One Piece Heads Towards the End

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While the Egghead arc, as part of One Piece’s Final Saga, laid the foundation for the story’s end, the Elbaph arc is set to introduce several elements that will further accelerate the anime toward its conclusion. In essence, Elbaph has long been one of the most important arcs, having been hinted at over 25 years ago. Its significance is now even greater due to Sun God Nika’s deep cultural ties to Elbaph, which are expected to reveal crucial details and further clarify the direction of the story.

The manga, which is currently deep into the Elbaph arc and approaching its climax, has already showcased some of the series’ most impactful revelations. As the One Piece anime returns and begins the Elbaph arc, it will move closer to its end by unveiling major prophecies, resolving long-standing mysteries, and setting the stage for the final battle. In short, fans should prepare for the anime’s return as it pushes the story forward at full speed toward its conclusion.

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