Re:Zero Season 3 Teases Counterattack Arc With 2025 Return First Look

Re:Zero Season 3 has been an incredible continuation of the time-looping isekai series, with studio White Fox proving time and time again that the passion they have for adapting Subaru’s non-stop peril. Season 3 takes place one year after everything that happened at the Sanctuary, encouraging Subaru to continue training and be better prepared for whatever is thrown at him next. Eventually, Emilia is called to Priestella, a Watergate City, to attend a meeting by one of her rivals – Anastasia Hoshin. Of course, Emilia requests that Subaru and the rest of their merry band of friends accompany her on the journey.

Once the group makes it to the city, a new threat emerges that takes the anime into some of the darkest corners it’s ever delved. The first part of Season 3 only had an 8-episode run, with the final episode of Part 1 airing on November 20, 2024. Part 2, the Counterattack arc, is scheduled to begin airing on February 5, 2024, which will take up the final eight episodes of the season. The Attack and subsequent Counterattack arc have been two of the most anticipated story beats to see adapted by fans, and the official key visual promoting the next installment looks absolutely stunning.

Re:Zero Returns for Season 3’s Second Half With New Art

The key visual for Part 2 features stunning artwork from White Fox featuring every main player in the arc, hinting at some of the intense action sequences the next set of episodes have in store for fans. Without diving into too many spoilers from the original light novel, the Counterattack arc is part of the “The Stars That Engrave History” – or Arc 5 storyline in the novels.

Re:Zero’s story will pick up with Subaru and co. launching an all-out attack against the Witch Cult to rescue Emilia from their leader, Regulus Corneas, who wishes to force her to become his bride. Interestingly, although Season 3 Part 2 will be wrapping up “The Stars That Engrave History”, many fans have noticed that the official key visual for the second half of the season includes characters that are heavily featured in Arc 6 of the novels, “The Corridor of Memories”.

Because of this, many believe that Re:Zero Season 3 Part 2 will wrap up Arc 5 relatively quickly and begin setting up Arc 6’s story. As of writing, there’s been no definitive confirmation that Arc 6 will receive an anime adaptation, but given that the image features so many prominent characters, it does seem likely. If the anime plans to start setting up the content of Arc 6, White Fox will have their work cut out for them – “The Corridor of Memories” consists of ninety chapters of the original source material compared to Arc 5’s eighty-one.

