Re:Zero Season 3 Kicks Off Its Comeback With New Opening: Watch

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is officially now back in action with Season 3 of the anime series this Fall, and the newest episode has debuted its opening theme sequence! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- was one of the most anticipated returns of the Fall 2024 anime schedule overall as it’s one of the biggest Isekai anime franchises running today. With the end of the second season teasing a new path forward for Subaru and Emilia, the third season is already ratcheting up the intensity with a whole new group of foes and allies in the mix of it all.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 premiered with a full 90 minute long first episode that gradually introduced fans to the next major arc of the anime taking on Tappei Nagatsuki and Shinichiro Otsuka’s original light novel series. With the anime now returning for its second episode, fans got treated to the full opening theme sequence for the new season. Titled “Reweave” as performed by Konomi Suzuki, the new opening gives fans a much better look at all of the new faces that will be involved in the battles to come in the first half of the season. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 3

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is going to play out a bit differently than what was seen with the first two seasons. Although the staff and cast from the first two seasons are returning behind the scenes, the new episodes will be airing a bit differently than what was seen before as it will be offering two cours worth of episodes with a fewer amount of episodes ordered for each. As the third season kicks off its run this Fall, it’s adapting the “Battle Arc.”

Taking on the fifth major arc from the original light novel series, Re:Zero’s third season will be offering its “Battle Arc” which will be running for eight episodes and ending later this year. Then the anime will be continuing in the upcoming Winter 2025 anime schedule with a planned return on February 5th with the “Counterattack Arc” that’s also scheduled to run for eight episodes as well. But as seen with the first two episodes of the new season already, it’s going to be fairly action packed right from the jump as more members of the Witch’s Cult are making their moves in grandiose ways.

What Happens in Re:Zero’s Premiere?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 begins with Emilia being invited to the land of Priestella, a town that was built on top of the sea and isolated from the rest of the ocean around it. It’s here that Emilia not only reunited with the other King Candidates, but Subaru also came face to face with the likes of Reinhard, Julius, and the other knights he can’t really stand. But the end of the premiere is when things got intense with the full introduction of the Sin Archbishop of Wrath, Sirius Romanee-Conti.

Subaru was caught in some kind of spell, and immediately died at the end of the premiere. The second episode then continues this further with Subaru dying a few more times at her hands, and slowly figuring out that she has the ability to transfer her pain to those around her. Meaning that if she’s killed, everyone else under her spell is killed as well. It makes her a tough opponent to deal with, but she’s only the first of the many new Witch’s Cult members we’ll see move into action in the coming episodes. So you’ll definitely want to catch up this Fall.