Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview Clip Released Ahead of Premiere

Rick and Morty: The Anime is now a little over a week from its premiere with Adult Swim, and a new preview clip has been shared ahead of its debut. Rick and Morty won’t be fully returning for Season 8 of the animated series until some time next year, but at least the franchise will be continuing with a new anime spinoff series in its stead this Summer. Offering a brand new take on the Rick and Morty multiverse, this new anime series is teasing that it will be dramatically different than what we’ve seen before in the main series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been steadily sharing new footage through promotional materials and other special premieres throughout the Summer thus far, and Adult Swim has released a new look at the anime spinoff series with a new preview clip. Showing off a new version of Rick and Morty taking on some familiar (but different) foes, you can check out the newest look at Rick and Morty: The Anime below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Is Rick and Morty: The Anime Coming Out?

Rick and Morty: The Anime will launch its English dub episodes on Thursdays this Summer beginning on August 15th at midnight, and features the cast of Joe Daniels as Rick and Jerry, Gabriel Regojo as Morty, Donna Bella Litton as Summer, and Patricia Duran as Beth. The Japanese release will then follow on Saturdays, and the voice cast for that edition stars Youhei Tadano as Rick, Keisuke Chiba as Morty, Akiha Matsui as Summer, Manabu Muraji as Jerry, and Takako Fuji as Beth.

Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)” anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment. Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime’s story as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”