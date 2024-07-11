Rick and Morty: The Anime Voice Cast Announced

Rick And Morty: The Anime has been confirmed to hit Adult Swim on August 15th thanks to a new trailer released by Cartoon Network. Alongside confirming the release date, the upcoming spin-off series also confirmed that Adult Swim would be giving fans both an English Dub and a Japanese Dub with English subtitles iteration of the series. To give fans a glimpse at what is to come, the two casts for the upcoming series have been revealed for the series arriving on August 15th for its English Dub and August 17th for its Japanese Dub.

In the press release for the upcoming anime series, Adult Swim confirmed that they are sending out the Rickmobile and the Mortymobiel across the country to celebrate, “In celebration of “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” Adult Swim’s Rickmobile and Mortymobile will hit the road for a multi-city ANIME-rican tour across the nation, giving fans the chance to watch the first episode before it premieres, and to score exclusive merchandise and photo ops. The cross-country fun kicks off at San Diego Comic-Con, with more cities to follow and ending in Adult Swim’s hometown of Atlanta, GA.”

Rick And Morty: The Anime Cast Assembles

You can take a gander at the cast list for Rick And Morty: The Anime below, as the series is looking to bring some major talent to tackle the anime adventures of the Smith Family.

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran

In a new statement, Adult Swim’s President, Michael Ouweleen, stated the following when it came to “Takashi Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge ‘Rick and Morty’ fan. He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show. And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person. Keep an eye out for our Rickmobile and Mortymobile as they cruise across the country and wrack up various toll tickets to celebrate the expansion of the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe.”

