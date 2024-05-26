Rick and Morty: The Anime Is Coming to Toonami

Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming later this year to Adult Swim, and it has been revealed that the anime spin-off will actually be airing with Toonami when it premieres! Rick and Morty: The Anime is an official spin-off anime series that fleshes out the anime shorts that began airing with Adult Swim in between episodes of Rick and Morty a few years ago. It turns out that these were such a success that Adult Swim ordered a full spin-off anime series, and it won't be too much longer before we get to see how it all shakes out.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been hard at work for a release some time this year, and with Rick and Morty Season 8 not premiering until 2025, this had fans wondering whether or not the anime could debut in that Sunday night time slot. But as revealed with the newest look at the Rick and Morty anime spin-off series during Toonami (which features a previously shared first look clip), it was confirmed that the series would indeed be premiering on Saturdays with Toonami when it hits later this year. You can check out the clip in question below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Check out tonight's special sneak peek of Rick and Morty: The Anime, courtesy of Toonami! pic.twitter.com/R5SFkaKJe1 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) May 26, 2024

When Will Rick and Morty: The Anime Premiere?

Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty: The Anime will be premiering some time this Summer, and when factoring in Toonami's schedule, this likely means the anime will be slotted in some time after My Adventures with Superman Season 2 ends in late July. If all this stuff holds for the coming months, then we really could end up seeing the anime spin-off much sooner than we ever really expected to.

What we do know about the upcoming anime series, however, is that Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing on both Adult Swim and Max, the first synopsis for the series teases it as such, "In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."