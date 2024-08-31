Rick & Morty Recreates Batman: The Animated Series’ Legendary Intro

DC’s Dark Knight has appeared in more projects than we can count, animated or otherwise. To this day, Batman fans still reflect on just how influential the Batman: The Animated Series has been in forging the path forward for Bruce Wayne and his colorful rogues gallery. While many cartoon shows featuring the Batman have created intros of their own, it’s almost impossible to compete with the animated series that gave many fans the definitive portrayal of the Dark Knight. Now, Adult Swim has created their own hilarious iteration of Batman: The Animated Series’ intro that still remains a cartoon legend.

While it’s been quite some time since the series that first introduced Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill to their roles as Batman and the Joker, that hasn’t stopped the Bat from returning in a variety of animated shows. Most recently, Batman: The Caped Crusader revealed its first season on Amazon Prime, introducing a very different iteration of Gotham City than what many other stories had shown in the past. In the latest show, the Penguin was Oswalda Cobblepot, Harvey Dent was a jerk before becoming Two-Face and portraying a Gotham that had a 1920 aesthetic. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, the stage is set for a Clown Prince of Crime to arrive in this new Gotham.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick And Morty: The New Dark Knights

Adult Swim has routinely introduced new animation styles to the world of Rick And Morty, often doing so in a variety of commercials created by countless animators. For this fusion of Warner Bros properties, the bumper was made by Aron Fromm & Open The Portal, seeing Rick taking on the likes of Mr. Poopy Butthole and Mr. Meeseeks. You can check out the new animation by checking out the link below:

Much like the Dark Knight, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are being given new interpretations of their animated series. At present, while Adult Swim fans await the arrival of the eighth season of the main series, a new spin-off has arrived in Rick And Morty: The Anime. Here’s how Cartoon Network describes the series, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”

Want to see what other tributes Rick And Morty creates in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Adult Swim favorite.