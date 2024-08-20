Rick and Morty: The Anime Director Teases Season 2 Plans (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty: The Anime has kicked off its new spinoff series run with Adult Swim this Summer, and the writer and director behind it all teased that he has more ideas for a potential continuation in the future. Rick and Morty: The Anime has introduced a whole new side of the multiverse with the new anime as a new take on the titular duo have begun to mess with their own places within space and time. It’s a unique take on the franchise, and one that the minds behind it all have had the creative freedom to explore outside of the ties to the main series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be running for ten episodes for its debut run, but speaking to ComicBook ahead of the new series’ premiere, writer and director Takashi Sano and executive producer Joseph Chou revealed that Sano has plenty of more ideas to explore for the future should the series get picked up for a second season. Because of the amount of creative freedom that Sano had for the project, it’s not exactly a question of how to continue the story but choosing exactly want to do from the many possible options.

Will Rick and Morty: The Anime Get a Season 2?

It’s far too early to tell whether or not Rick and Morty: The Anime will get a second season, but executive producer Joseph Chou said the following about Sano’s desire to return for more episodes, “Yeah, he has a lot of things that he actually wants to do, if he’s given the opportunity to do another one. So [the] hard part is not what to make, it’s like, what to do. Like, what can I do? It’s really hard part is what do I choose in terms of the things that I wanna do? Because it’s just the kind of freedom that’s given to do the show. It’s just incredible. So yeah, he would love that opportunity. Hopefully, fans will love it and we’ll get the call to do another one.”

If Rick and Morty: The Anime strikes a chord with fans, then it seems like Sano is ready to answer the call to make more. You can currently catch up with the anime’s latest episodes now streaming with Max, and the English dub premieres its episodes on Thursdays at midnight with Adult Swim followed by the English subtitled release on Saturdays with Toonami.