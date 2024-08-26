Rick and Morty: The Anime Posts Episode 3 Sneak Peek

Rick and Morty: The Anime is here at last, and the wild series is gearing up for its next episode. Following its impressive premiere, all eyes are on Rick and Morty as its third episode is on the horizon. “Alien Elle” is around the corner, and we have been given a first look at the update thanks to its first promo.

As you can see below, the teaser for Rick and Morty: The Anime follows our stars as they face an alien invasion. The clip begins with Morty warning his grandfather of the impending attack, but as usual, Rick is barely phased. The scientist is too busy working on some experiment to bother with the aliens, but the same cannot be said for the army.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the teaser moves to the alien invaders as they land on Rick’s home, and things get unhinged from there. The robotic aliens are ready to attack, but Rick is not having anything to do with it. He tells the guests he doesn’t have time for their shtick, so you can bet Rick has something up his sleeve to counter the aliens.

If you are not familiar with Rick and Morty: The Anime, you have time to catch up on the show. The original series comes courtesy of Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film. Made for Adult Swim, the anime is a continuation of the Rick and Morty anime shorts created by Takashi Sano a few years back. This episodic anime is tucked within the original show’s canon as Rick and Morty: The Anime takes place between seasons five and six. It follows alternate versions of Morty’s family as they undergo all sorts of absurd journeys.

So if you want to catch up on Rick and Morty: The Anime, the hit series is streaming on Max and can be watched on Adult Swim. You can also find the original Rick and Morty animated series streaming on Adult Swim. The show has seven seasons under its belt, and an eighth season is in development.

What do you think about this Rick and Morty update? Are you tuning into the anime now that it is live? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!