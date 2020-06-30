Rick And Morty Gets Schwifty With Makeup Cosplay

✖

Rick and Morty's fourth season might have come to an end earlier this year, but the Adult Swim juggernaut isn't anywhere close to ending its series as it has been confirmed that the grandfather/grandson team will be returning for multiple seasons in the future, and one fan has perfectly brought to life the alcoholic scientist who has a serious alcohol problem. Though a release date for the upcoming fifth season has yet to be confirmed, the creators behind one of the hottest animated series on television today have stated that fans won't have to wait as long as they did for season four!

Rick and Morty's latest season took a deeper look into the loneliness of Rick Sanchez, examining how difficult it has been for the god-like scientist to make friends. Depression and mental health issues have always been a heavy part of the franchise since debuting on Cartoon Network years ago. Rick Sanchez in particular has always found it extremely difficult to manage his emotional problems while simultaneously going on adventures that have him constantly risking life and limb. With each season focusing on a new aspect of Rick's life, along with his relationship with the rest of the Sanchez family, it will certainly be interesting to see what aspect of the scientist's life and personality is examined down the line!

This Instagram Cosplayer shared this amazing makeup based interpretation of Rick Sanchez, spittle and all, proving that the world of cosplay can bring any character to life with the right amount of creativity and proper tools at a fan's disposal:

What do you think of this amazing Rick And Morty Cosplay that simply uses makeup to bring Morty's grandfather to life?

