Rick And Morty Gets Schwifty With Makeup Cosplay
Rick and Morty's fourth season might have come to an end earlier this year, but the Adult Swim juggernaut isn't anywhere close to ending its series as it has been confirmed that the grandfather/grandson team will be returning for multiple seasons in the future, and one fan has perfectly brought to life the alcoholic scientist who has a serious alcohol problem. Though a release date for the upcoming fifth season has yet to be confirmed, the creators behind one of the hottest animated series on television today have stated that fans won't have to wait as long as they did for season four!
Rick and Morty's latest season took a deeper look into the loneliness of Rick Sanchez, examining how difficult it has been for the god-like scientist to make friends. Depression and mental health issues have always been a heavy part of the franchise since debuting on Cartoon Network years ago. Rick Sanchez in particular has always found it extremely difficult to manage his emotional problems while simultaneously going on adventures that have him constantly risking life and limb. With each season focusing on a new aspect of Rick's life, along with his relationship with the rest of the Sanchez family, it will certainly be interesting to see what aspect of the scientist's life and personality is examined down the line!
This Instagram Cosplayer shared this amazing makeup based interpretation of Rick Sanchez, spittle and all, proving that the world of cosplay can bring any character to life with the right amount of creativity and proper tools at a fan's disposal:
View this post on Instagram
💚 Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty) 💚 ___ THIS IS ALL MAKEUP/PAINT!!! ___ Rick and Morty but make it melanated!! I've put off posting this one for like a week now.. don't ask me why lol 🤷🏽♀️ ___ ___ 💛 Follow @IsSheBlackOrAzn for more makeup, hair, and body paint posts! 💛 ___ ___ Please help me out by tagging some companies below!! ___ ___ Face: @glowrecipe Watermelon Glow Moisturizer, @revlon PhotoReady Prime Plus, @Anastasiabeverlyhills Luminous Foundation in 420C + 330W, Banana Setting Powder, @urbandecaycosmetics Stay Naked Correcting Concealer in 50NN, @thecrayoncase Contoursition Notebook ___ Eyes & Brows: @thecrayoncase Matte Book, @Anastasiabeverlyhills Eye Primer, So Hollywood False Lashes, @follyfire Syncope Palette, @coastalscents White Xpress Liner, @wander_beauty Mile High Club Mascara ___ Lips: @hauslabs Rule Lip Liner, @revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Nude Illuminator, @anastasiabeverlyhills Rally Loose Glitter ___ Glow: @thecrayoncase Glowcaine Highlighter Powder ___ Body: @coastalscents White Xpress Liner, @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints, @Karity Matte Eyeshadow Palette ___ Hair: @crownpaint_colors Deep & Frosting mixed ___ Brushes: @modabrush, @royallangnickel _______________ _______________ #IsSheBlackOrAzn #rickandmortyfanart #rickandmortycosplay
