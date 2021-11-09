Rick and Morty Honors Dune With Hilarious Crossover

Rick and Morty honored the recent release of Dune in theaters with a hilarious new crossover from Adult Swim! Denis Villeneuve’s take on Dune has finally dropped in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Fall, and the response from fans has been so positive that a second film has already been announced to be in the works. Given that one of the major criticisms from fans was how the film felt like it needed a sequel, the announcement of that sequel has been met with nothing but positivity. This includes responses from Rick and Morty as well.

Adult Swim has released a fun crossover imagining how Rick and Morty would look within the world of Frank Herbert’s original novel series, and gives the duo a much different look than they ever had in the main series. These makeovers are more in line with David Lynch’s adaptation of the novel released back in 1984 than the 2021 version, but it’s clear that an even bigger crossover between the two worlds would likely result in some pretty hilarious shenanigans. You can check out the fun Rick and Morty and Dune crossover below:

Dune is currently slated to continue with Dune: Part Two on October 20, 2023, but work on the new film has yet to begin in full according to returning writer and director, Denis Villeneuve. The director teased that there’s still quite a bit of work to do before they even begin filming, and that’s not something the director expects to start until at least Fall 2022 at the earliest. As for Rick and Morty, the Adult Swim animated series ha salready been confirmed to be getting a few more seasons and the next two are already in production as of this writing.

There has yet to be any word on when Season 6 of the series will be released, but if you wanted to catch up with the first four seasons, you can now find them streaming (along with the recently released Dune) on HBO Max. A streaming release date has yet to be set for Season 5 of the series, however, but fans definitely have a lot to look forward to in the coming year as the series prepares for its next comeback.

What do you think of this crossover between Dune and Rick and Morty? What would you want to see in a fuller crossover project? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!