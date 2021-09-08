Rick and Morty Writers Break Down the Challenges of Bringing Evil Morty Back

Rick and Morty's writers and producers broke down the challenges of bringing Evil Morty back to the series for the Season 5 finale! The finale of the fifth season brought with it some major changes to the series that will have long ramifications for the sixth season and beyond, and to do so, the series brought back one of the most requested returns from fans in the past few years. Evil Morty finally returned to the series after last showing up during the events of the third season, and with it finally enacted his master plan.

But for a series like this that spends so much time on not only crafting humorous episodic adventures and pays attention to its overall canon, there were some challenges in making sure the Rick and Morty team stuck the landing. Opening up about those challenges, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, producer Steve Levy, and writers of the episode, Jeff Loveness and Scott Marder, broke down bringing Evil Morty back for Season 5's finale.

In the special "Inside the Episode" video for Adult Swim, writer Jeff Loveness revealed that they had delayed Evil Morty's return for so long because it would change the series dramatically with such a huge reveal. Producer Steve Levy then revealed that the team had gone back and thoroughly studied past appearances of the characters to make sure they did not miss any of the small details they had written into the series prior for this return and Evil Morty's grand plan.

This also included fine tuning questions they had about the Citadel and its overall creation, and detailing that darker part of Rick's past, but as co-creator Dan Harmon emphasizes, this was mostly about exploring Rick and Morty's central relationship. Because while all of this is happening, the central emotional thread was the two of them patching up their relationship and forming a tighter bond of trust that will take them into future seasons.

Evil Morty's return has shaken up the series in some truly major ways, and it's clear that the series indeed has capitalized on all of their build up. Most importantly, it clears the slate for an even bigger or more dangerous opponent from here on out.