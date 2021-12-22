Rick And Morty Celebrates The Release of Matrix Resurrections

The Matrix Resurrections is bringing back the digital world created by the Wachowskis, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss returning as Neo and Trinity to help forge a brand new story. With the film releasing in theaters and on HBO Max, another Warner Bros property is helping to welcome back the humans seeking to free themselves of the Matrix as Rick And Morty creates an official crossover via some new artwork that shows us a very different take on Neo and Agent Smith.

This is far from the first time that we’ve seen Rick And Morty honor the world of movies, with this year seeing the Adult Swim series create unique original shorts that sees the Smith family put into popular films including Reservoir Dogs, Hereditary, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and many others. The series even got a live-action short that saw Christopher Lloyd taking on the role of Rick, which blew many fans’ minds when it hit the airwaves.

Rick And Morty’s Official Twitter Account shared the tribute to the Matrix franchise in honor of the newest film’s release, seeing Rick Sanchez as Neo and Morty’s father Jerry as Agent Smith:

Mister Sanchez! The Matrix Resurrections now on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/569cFiq0Ga — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) December 22, 2021

In our review for The Matrix Resurrections, writer Spencer Perry noted that while this film is made for fans of the franchise, those new to the series might find themselves unable to connect with the characters and events:

“If you’re not a big fan of The Matrix, the fourth installment is not for you. It’s fueled by nostalgia with meta jokes that never slow down. For the most part, the humor works, but there are some cringe-worthy moments amidst the gut-busting ones. The jokes include in-canon callbacks as well as references to how fans have reacted to the franchise over the years. There were moments that evoked similar feelings brought on by X-Men: First Class (a high compliment) while others felt like they were spit out by the Warner Bros. algorithm from Space Jam: A New Legacy (not a compliment).”

What do you think of this surreal crossover? Will you be checking out The Matrix Resurrections this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.