Rick and Morty Readies For Season 5 Finale With Ominous Anime Makeover

✖

Rick and Morty is getting ready for its big Season 5 finale with an ominous anime makeover shared through a new promo from Adult Swim! The fan favorite animated series is finally going to end its hiatus this coming Sunday, and with it will end its fifth season with a special one-hour double feature for its final two episodes. As for what fans could expect, things have been very unclear as each episode of the season thus far has managed to flip expectations in all kinds of strange new ways. This makes the wait for this finale all the tougher.

The fifth season will be coming to an end this coming Sunday, and the first promo we had gotten for this one-hour finale teased that Rick and Morty would be distancing themselves from one another after spending the rest of the season slowing growing apart. Hilariously, Rick opts to replace Morty with two crows and it seems that this will be a major hook heading into the finale itself as Adult Swim has shared a cool anime influenced promo featuring Rick and cede crows. Check it out below:

It’ll all make sense Sunday pic.twitter.com/WikSp3GlRx — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) September 2, 2021

It's also very ominous, however, as while Rick has gotten a major makeover (complete with Japanese wording that apparently translates to "Bird Lover"), the tease itself is that "It'll all make sense Sunday." This has gotten fans wondering what exactly could happen during the finale itself because while there has not been much in terms of huge canonical connective tissue between each episode of this season in particular, there have been some notable emotional threads running through the season as a whole.

This was especially prominent with the eighth episode between Rick and Birdperson (which gives the "Bird Lover" another level), and it was another strong example that Rick is beginning to open himself up to others more and more. We have seen him try this with Morty, only for Morty to rebuff him, so the fact that he replaces with Morty with these two crows could be a humorous red herring for a much deeper-seated issue we could see spring up in the finale.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see with Rick and Morty's final episodes for Season 5? What have you thought about the rest of the episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!