Rick and Morty Showrunner Explains Why Season 6 Moves Away From the Multiverse (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty made a significant choice to shift away from the usual dimension hopping adventures in the first half of Season 6's episodes, and the showrunner behind the series explained why the season chose to move away from the multiverse for its episodes so far! The most significant decision in Season 6's premiere was the reveal that Rick's portal gun was left inoperable following Evil Morty's plot at the end of the fifth season. As fans saw, a result of this led to Rick going on more local adventures with the rest of his family instead.

As Rick and Morty prepares to return for Season 6's final episodes beginning this Sunday, November 20th, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with executive producer and showrunner Scott Marder about the first half of the season and Marder explained why the team decided to limit Rick's adventures through the multiverse in favor of showing the impact of everything that went down during the events of the fifth season's finale!

Why Rick and Morty Season 6 Focuses on One Universe

"We wanted to feel like there were major ramifications from what Evil Morty did in [Season 5's finale] and we didn't want them to magically easily be fixed," Marder began when talking about how Season 6 put a limiter on multiversal travel, "[B]ut we felt like a cool kind of side effect of it was that it forced Rick to be with the family a little bit more, that it forced them all to have to play off each other a little bit more." As a result of this limit, the Smith Family was forced to be together more.

"And we thought it was kind of nice that they chose each other in [Season 6's premiere], and they were all kind of dealing with each other a little bit more," Marder continued, "and didn't have that get out of jail free card that they could keep pulling that they normally can. So that was all fun for us. I mean the space components such a infinite sort of thing that this show has to offer too, that it didn't feel like it completely put us in a tiny box." So although the team didn't have the multiverse, they clearly still had a lot of room to play with.

