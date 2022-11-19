Rick and Morty Showrunner Believes Season 6 is the Best as a Fan (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty kickstarted Season 6 earlier this year with some of the best received episodes in many years, and the showrunner behind the season believes it is due to the fact that Season 6 is the "best" put together in terms of all of the elements that fans have fallen in love with in the series' past! One of the biggest changes that fans had noticed right off the bat this season was the greater attention to the overall serialized canon like they had been asking for, but there was also time for more episodic stories following the family in new ways.

As Rick and Morty prepares to return for the final episodes of its Season 6 run starting on November 20th on Adult Swim, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with executive producer and showrunner Scott Marder about the season thus far. Marder explained that due to approaching the series as a fan himself (signing on starting with the fourth season), Season 6 is the "best version" of what he would want as a creator and fan to see in the show itself.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Makes Rick and Morty Season 6 a Good Season?

"I got to come onto it in season four as big a fan as anybody else. So I feel like I'm always thinking of what I want as a fan in my perfect season of this show," Marder began when asked about including more of the story elements in the latest episodes. "And I'd say season six is the best front to back version of what I, as a creator/fan of this show would want in this show, which is a little bit of canon, a little bit of just light arcs, funny one offs, just a little bit of it all because I think this show's got such depth. It's so cool that it can do all these different things."

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How Rick Sees Morty and Summer Differently | Rick and Morty Season 6 Shares Episode 7 Clip: Watch

The first look at the next half of episodes teases we'll be seeing even more of the meta-commentary that had been lacking in the first half too, so it already seems like Rick and Morty Season 6 will indeed go down as one of the best for fans in quite some time. But do you agree with this take on Rick and Morty's new season so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!