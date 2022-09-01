New Rick and Morty Season 6 Poster Has Us Worried

Rick and Morty is just a few days away from its return, and season six is shaping up to be one of the franchise's best to date. Of course, the series will continue its updates on Rick Sanchez as he and Morty carry out adventures across time and space. And now, a new poster for season six has surfaced that has fans worried about two of their favorites.

As you can see below, fans on social media began posting photos of pop-up Rick and Morty posters that recently appeared in their cities. The visual is obviously hyping season six as its premiere date is plastered front and center. But as you can see, the family photo underneath is a bit unusual.

Check out this recently spotted new key art for Rick and Morty Season 6! pic.twitter.com/Njcu4k4Y4M — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 31, 2022

Obviously, the show's brood is a strange one, but things are stranger than usual as Beth and her clone are pictured in this poster beside their dad. And of course, it is impossible to overlook Morty and Jerry here. The pair aren't quite human in this shot as their bodies have been taken over by translucent green slime. It looks like the pair are even crackling with energy somewhat, so there is no telling how or why the two got this way.

Of course, season six will be the thing that answers all our questions here once it drops. Adult Swim will bring the new season live on September 4th if you want to tune in. You can also catch up on Rick and Morty seasons one through five right now courtesy of HBO Max. So if you have plans to binge the comedy ahead of its comeback, you better get started ASAP.

What do you think about this latest Rick and Morty update? Are you excited to check out season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.