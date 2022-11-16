Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains What Makes Rick Prime So Scary (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty's sixth season started out with the explosive debut of a major new villain to the series, and one of the co-creators behind it all explained what makes Rick Prime such a scary new foe! The newest season of the long running animated series had a lot of pressure on it when it first began as it not only needed to follow up Evil Morty's grand plan from the Season 5 finale, but also needed to establish a new status quo with the serialized canonical elements fans have been very attached to in the recent seasons.

As Rick Prime continues to be a major threat out there in the expanding universe of Rick and Morty, the villain's role in the series verall will continue to unfold as well. But it was such an explosive debut for the foe that when ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Rick and Morty series co-creator (and the voice of Rick Prime) Justin Roiland about the villain leading into Season 6's final episodes, Roiland opened up about why this villain is such a scarier version of Rick.

Why is Rick Prime So Scary?

"He's certainly a scarier Rick. He's devoid of empathy. I feel like our Rick that we're following at least has a little bit of that," Roiland began as he compared Rick Prime to Rick C-137, "You can tell he, as much as he may want to deny it and not feed into it for himself, you can tell that there's a little bit of attachment to this version of the family and this Morty that he's got. This other Rick is diabolical, super intelligent."

Notably, this new Rick Prime makes us look at the main Rick differently too as Roiland points out, "Obviously, a force to be reckoned with for sure. But scarier just because there isn't any of the humanity in there...zero humanity at all. Yeah, it certainly changes how we look at our Rick ever so slightly." It seems like the differences between Rick Prime and what Rick C-137 and how far each is willing to go will be what differs the two figures the most.

But we'll have plenty more chances to see the new villain in the future as Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim with Season 6 of the series on November 20th. How did you like Rick Prime's big debut in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!