Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty has been teasing Rick's famous spaghetti with each of the teases for Season 7 so far, and it seems like fans will finally get to see what it's all about with the promo for Episode 4 of the season! Rick and Morty Season 7 has been reintroducing fans to Rick over the course of its first few episodes so far, but one of the drawbacks of this has meant seeing less of the rest of the Smith Family as a result. But there's a good sign that will change with the next episode of the season.

Rick and Morty fans have been clinging to the clip of Rick touting his "famous spaghetti" in the first promotional materials for Season 7 (as it's a primary factor in the first poster, and was the first real promotional image released for Season 7 overall), and it seems like we'll finally see what it means as it's the focus of the first promo clip for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4. Titled "That's Amorte," you can check out the promo for the next episode below as spotted by @swimpedia on X:

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, November 5th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "That's Amorte"! pic.twitter.com/Pa51CiGgdL — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 30, 2023

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 is titled "That's Amorte" and will be premiering on Sunday, November 5th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Broh, That's-a some good spaghetti." Further teasing how big this spaghetti episode is going to be, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen mentioned the episode as a big highlight of the season during New York Comic Con 2023 earlier this month. "This will make no sense right now," Ouweleen began.

"The spaghetti episode. Just seriously, just watch it. It's a thing that no other show could do and done well, so I put it with Vat of Acid and the Pickle Rick episode in my mind, the spaghetti episode." Also previously teasing we'll see more of the canon serviced in future episodes (mentioning midseason specifically), it seems like Rick and Morty has some bgi plans that could all begin with spaghetti.

