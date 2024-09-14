Rick and Morty Season 8 First Look Is Coming Soon

Adult Swim has revealed their plans for the upcoming New York Comic Con 2024 coming next month, and they revealed they will be debuting the first sneak peak at Rick and Morty Season 8. Rick and Morty ended Season 7 of its run last year, and when it ended fans were excited to see how this new era would continue the animated series with the next batch of episodes. With Rick and Morty Season 7 being the first in the animated series' run to release without former series co-creator Justin Roiland, Season 8 was going to be the first entirely fresh season.

It was then announced last year that Rick and Morty Season 8 would not be releasing with Adult Swim until some time in 2025, and that means fans have been waiting quite a while to see what's coming in the new episodes. Thankfully, that wait will be over soon for some fans as Adult Swim will be bringing Rick and Morty Season 8 to New York Comic Con 2024 as part of a panel with a sneak peek. Featuring executive producers Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, fans will finally get to find out how Rick and Morty Season 8 is shaping up.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim's Plans for New York Comic Con 2024

Adult Swim has revealed their panel plans for New York Comic Con 2024, and the "Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" Season Eight Sneak Peek" panel will be taking place on Thursday, October 17th with Dan Harmon and Scott Marder in attendance along with members of the voice cast, Harry Belden, Ian Cardoni, Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell. This is only the first of the big sneak peeks planned for the convention as Adult Swim is also planning to share a new sneak peek at a major new anime project, Lazarus.

Lazarus is a new project now in the works from Cowboy Bebop and Carole & Tuesday director Shinichiro Watanabe. He'll be in attendance with the panel coming on Friday, October 18th together with Adult Swim's head of action and anime and series executive producer Jason DeMarco, and producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda. Then on Thursday, October 17th, Adult Swim will be hosting a special screening panel with sneak peeks of three of their new projects, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Common Side Effects, and YOLO: Rainbow Trinity. So fans of the network at New York Comic Con 2024 should keep an eye out.

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 8 is currently on track for a release some time in 2025, but it has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of the time of this publication. Once again, this new season will be featuring Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as the new voices behind Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, respectively. As for what could be coming in the new episodes and how they tie into the events of one another, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder previously teased ComicBook about a ten season saga that the animated series has in place.

"I can't tease a lot. I can tell you we're in the middle of writing season nine," Marder stated ahead of Rick and Morty's Season 7 finale last year. "I can tell you that we've already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we've been doing the past couple seasons, we're intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store."