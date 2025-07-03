Frieren Star Reassures Fans About Season 2’s Chances Following Surprise Announcement

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is slated to release in January 2026, but the hit anime series was dealt a massive blow when its leading voice actor, Atsumi Tanezaki, announced an ongoing health issue that has caused her to reduce her workload. Tanezaki is one of the most in-demand voice actors working today, lending her talents to Spy x Family, The Apothecary Diaries, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and so many more. The announcement came on July 1st, and many fans assumed that Frieren’s second season had been caught in the crossfire, either by means of a delay or with Tanezaki stepping down from the role. However, the actress is here to assure fans that the series should be released on schedule (unless it’s hit with any other production delays).

Season 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was released in 2023, and it instantly became a hit. The show is the highest-rated anime on My Anime List, beating Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Based on the manga by Tsukasa Abe and Kanehito Yamada, the story follows Frieren’s journey after her quest to save the world has ended. As she travels the world collecting spells, she picks up a new quest to journey North, while apprenticing a young mage along the way.

Frieren’s Star Has Good News About Season 2

Following the announcement from Atsumi Tanezaki’s agency, the actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to calm fans who were nervous about Frieren Season 2 being hit with delays due to her illness. “Work itself hasn’t changed,” the actress noted, highlighting how her upcoming projects, including Season 2 of Frieren, as well as The Ancient Magus’ Bride video game, and Dekin no Mogura: The Earthbound Mole, remain unaffected.

“To continue cherishing the roles and works I’ve been fortunate to encounter, and to keep doing this job, however clumsily, I need to be in good health,” her post continued. “So I will be taking proper care of myself! Osu!! As summer begins to show its true intensity, I hope everyone stays well and takes care too.”

What To Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

The anime’s second season is one of 2026’s most anticipated shows. Following the immense acclaim that Season 1 received, all eyes are on the sequel season to see if it can live up to its predecessor’s hype and quality. Madhouse returns to animate the second season, which comes with a sigh of relief from many fans, as there was once a popular rumor that MAPPA would take over for Season 2.

Without diving into any spoilers from the manga, expect Season 2 of Frieren to vastly expand the scope of the story and the world. Fern is now a First Class Mage, meaning the trio (including Frieren and Stark) can continue venturing North to reach “Heaven.” Fans can also expect Season 2 to dive even deeper into Frieren’s past adventure with Himmel the Hero’s party, meaning even more tear-jerking moments are on the way in January 2026.

