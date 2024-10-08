Rick and Morty: The Anime Sets Up Finale With Big Battle Preview

Rick and Morty: The Anime is fast approaching its final episode, and the first look at the penultimate episode is sharing a preview of a big battle going down. Rick and Morty: The Anime has been one of the most curious experiments Adult Swim has released this year. While fans are waiting to see the highly anticipated eighth season of the main Rick and Morty animated series, meanwhile they've been able to check out a whole new anime spinoff series showcasing a new take on the titular duo. Soon this anime will be reaching the end of its debut run with the network.

Rick and Morty: The Anime only has two more episodes for its scheduled debut season with Adult Swim, and the final stretch of episodes has seen the Smith Family in a full war against the Galactic Federation. After building up the threat of this older seasons' foe in the previous episodes, it's all starting to spark a huge battle as these enemies have started to raid the Smith Family home. But as one would expect, the Smith Family has started fighting back. Check out the first look at what's next in the preview for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 9 below as released by Adult Swim.

What's Happening in Rick and Morty: The Anime?

While the first half of Rick and Morty: The Anime was telling its stories out of order due to Space Rick's entropy bomb, it's seemingly been settled more in these last stretch of episodes. With gaps being filled in from the events that had been skipped around with this floating narrative, the pieces of the overall puzzle have been started to put together. Not only was it revealed how Space Morty ultimately met his fate, but it was also explained how Elle's powers over time actually worked.

While she previously explained that she was a warrior who controls time, Elle explained to Space Rick that her abilities actually allow her to see all time happening at the same time. She doesn't see the past or future, but instead it all overlaps and it's happening all at the same time in her perspective. It further helps to emphasize her connection to Morty from the very beginning (as she was hooked to him since meeting), and now it just remains to be seen what it means for her heading into the finale.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 9

As for when we'll be able to actually see the episode, Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 9 is titled "Her Innermost Wish" and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, October 10th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, October 12th as part of the Toonami programming block. (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). As the anime gets ready for its grand finale coming in its next episode, it's time to catch up.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has yet to reveal whether or not it will be returning for a second season as of the time of this publication. While the creator behind the series is interested in continuing, fans don't seem to have been as receptive to the anime as maybe the hope was. With Rick and Morty Season 8 also returning next year, if Rick and Morty: The Anime does indeed get a continuation it's going to be a while before we see what's next. But first we do have to see how this one ends.