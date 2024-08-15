When Does Rick and Morty: The Anime Premiere?

Rick And Morty has risen the ranks to become one of the biggest, if not the biggest, series on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. So popular has the Smith family become in fact that the main series still has several seasons on the way but is also preparing to release its first official spin-off. Rick And Morty: The Anime is about to arrive and we wanted to give our readers the details when we can expect the new spin-off series to arrive both on Adult Swim and MAX.

Rick And Morty: The Anime will premiere later tonight on Thursday, August 15th at midnight. Luckily, if you don’t want to stay up late to catch the new anime adventures of the Smiths, MAX will premiere the opening episode on its streaming service tomorrow, Friday, August 16th. Episodes will then be released on a weekly basis at the same time on both Cartoon Network and MAX. The series itself will reportedly run for ten episodes, hoping to take viewers on a wild ride.

Rick, Morty, and a mysterious new character in Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick And Morty: The Anime – Can It Compete With The Original?

Recently, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to review Rick And Morty: The Anime, giving it a solid review. In our review, we noted the difference between the anime and the main series, including the wild new art style employed, “Rick and Morty: The Anime is a great-looking series. It’s not like the original is one of the best-looking animated sitcoms out there, but its wacky designs are presented well within this new scope. It’s almost as if these designs were originally meant for an anime presentation. The anime feels refreshing in how it showcases characters seen in the original, and new characters exclusive to this series fit right into everything else we’ve seen from the main franchise thus far. It’s ultimately going to come down to what kind of Rick and Morty experience viewers themselves are looking for.”

If you need a refresher on what Rick And Morty: The Anime’s story will entail, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”

