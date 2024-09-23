Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 7 Preview Reveals Space Morty's Fate

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been hinting at something happening to Space Morty in the episodes thus far, and the preview for Episode 7 of the series finally reveals his ultimate fate. Rick and Morty: The Anime kicked off its premiere earlier this Summer by messing with space and time. It had gone to such a level that the premiere told its story both out of order, but also revealed multiple stories across the multiverse happening at the same time. This trend continued with every other episode since that have been steadily building a much larger puzzle to solve by season's end.

Rick and Morty: The Anime has also been alluding to the fact that the mysterious Space Morty had fallen to some kind of fate that left both his version of Rick and Elle to then float around and mess with time (which ultimately started everything in the first place), and now it seems it's confirmed that Space Morty was actually killed in action. Through the preview for Episode 7 of the series, Rick and Morty: The Anime is helping to fill in the gaps by finally revealing how it all went down. Check it out below as released by Adult Swim:

Who Is Space Morty?

Rick and Morty: The Anime might have first introduced fans to a new anime take on the titular duo (who are the same versions of the duo seen in the main animated series) when the series premiered, but also introduced some brand new faces. One of these was a different multiverse iteration of Rick and Morty themselves that have seen some better days. Rick was revealed to have lost his Morty somewhere, and ever since starting messing with space and time with a new entropy device that caused all of the issues seen in the premiere.

It was then alluded to in the episodes that followed that this new Rick's Morty was actually known as "Space Morty." This version of Morty was then seen battling the members of the Galactic Federation with ease. Wearing a special suit, Space Morty was becoming a hero among the plants for all of the big victories he was a part of. But this also put a big target on his back, and something had apparently happened to him before the events of the series. Now it's confirmed to be a full death of the character.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 7

Seeing Space Morty's death play out on screen certainly helps to answer at least one of the questions we've seen in the series before, and will likely only spark even further questions as this version of Rick and Space Beth are still dealing with the Galactic Federation in the later episodes. As for Elle's role in it all, it also remains to be seen how her connection with Space Morty leads to the romantic connection with the anime Morty as seen in the episodes thus far. But we'll see it all work out soon.

As for when we'll be able to actually see the episode, Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 7 is titled "When We Meet In Our Dreams" and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, September 26th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, September 28th as part of the Toonami programming block. (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, "When a Morty goes down, a Rick takes action. Nothing bad could happen to the universe, right?"