The Rising of the Shield Hero Play Shares First Poster

Looking back at the year, anime fans will recall a slew of shows that made their top list. A few months back, The Rising of the Shield Hero was all the rage with audiences, and it did just as well in Japan. In fact, a live-action stage play is being made for the series, and fans just got a first-look at the show.

Over on Twitter, the official account for The Rising of the Shield Hero posted the show’s first poster. It sees everyone’s favorite soldier standing in the middle of lush forest, and fans are geeking out over the promo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the poster shows Naofumi Iwatani in all of his gear. The hero, who was once a boy living in Japan, is dressed in a long forest green cloak. With his unique shield by his side, Naofumi looks ready to take on some quests, but he’s always got one eye over shoulder.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Stage Play Announced. Here’s the Teaser Visual. pic.twitter.com/1LIABzQz1Q — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) November 27, 2019

At this point, there are few details about the stage play, but fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero are excited. The show will go live next year in Japan at two locations, but there are no North American locations out at this time. If fans in the States want to check out the production, they will either have to travel abroad or cross their fingers the stage play gets a DVD release.

What do you think about this live-action adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub. The series is described as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”