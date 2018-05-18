Robin Williams’ Daughter Asks Fans To Help Identify His Massive Anime Collection

It has been nearly four years since the world learned of Robin Williams’ death. The beloved actor and comedian stands as one of Hollywood’s greatest talents, leaving a legacy that will last the ages. As for anime fans, well — they knew Williams as one of them thanks to his avid interest in anime.

So, if you’re ready to do some digging, then the late actor’s family needs your help. Zelda Williams has taken to Twitter to sort out her father’s collection of anime figures, and she needs help identifying who is who.

If you head to social media, you will see a slew of posts from Zelda on her account. The actress has shared photos from Robin’s extensive collection of anime figures and asked fans to help her identify the ones she cannot put a name to.

My dad was a figurine hoarder, full stop. There are multiple storage lockers full that we’ve got to go thru, mostly blind as they’re unboxed/handpainted & unlabeled 😳 Pretty sure this is Knute though, so I guess that’s one identified. Might ask y’all for help in the future. pic.twitter.com/PseOM21lov — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 15, 2018

“My dad was a figurine hoarder, full stop. There are multiple storage lockers full that we’ve got to go thru, mostly blind as they’re unboxed/handpainted & unlabeled,” she wrote. “Pretty sure this is Knute though, so I guess that’s one identified. Might ask y’all for help in the future.”

For those of you who are unaware, Knute hails from a popular anime film known as Appleseed. The character was introduced in the April 2004 feature under director Shinji Aramaki, but Masamune Shirow (Ghost in the Shell) created the character in his 1985 manga.

Appleseed is far from the only series seen in Robin’s collection. Zelda shared photos of figurines hailing from titles like VOTOMS, The Super Dimension Century Orguss, and Aura Battler Dunbine. Many of his elusive figures are of mecha from those sci-fi series, and there is still more to sort through.

You asked for more, so here you go! Identify away. I think I know two of these, but the other three are a mystery… pic.twitter.com/kGvfFhYJSU — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) May 15, 2018

“Anybody who wants to help my mom and I identify Dad’s figurines, come hang! We could use the help, as there are THOUSANDS. Or just come nerd out and hang. All are welcome,” Zelda tweeted, ending her extensive Twitter thread.

Of course, fans have known about Robin and his love of anime for awhile. The actor spoke openly over the years about his otaku interests, and he had his favorite series. Robin gravitated to series like Neon Genesis Evangelion as well as Ghost in the Shell. So, it’s little surprise to see he dipped into the anime fandom’s collectible realm. Now, it is time for fans to help the Williams brood sort out the mecha mess when called upon.

Are you geeking out over Robin’s extensive collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!