Rurouni Kenshin Cosplay Brings The Dark Battosai Shishio Slashes Into The Real World

One of the most memorable villains to grace both the anime and the manga for Rurouni Kenshin is Shishio, the dark Battosai that pitted his skills against Kenshin, so its no surprise to see that one fan of the long running franchise has given the antagonist the cosplay he deserves. Shishio is the main antagonist of the “Kyoto Arc” of Rurouni Kenshin, attempting to pit his skills against Kenshin and re-awaken the murderous intent deep within the former Battosai’s core that has been suppressed for so long.

Shishio didn’t just appear in the anime and manga for Rurouni Kenshin, he has also made the leap recently to video games, making the cut for the recent Shonen crossover game that is Jump Force. The dark shade of Kenshin also appeared in the live action adaptations of the series from Warner Bros Pictures, perfectly recreating the murderous villain of the series in a similar vein as the cosplay shown below!

Instagram Cosplayer LiviColeCosplay shared this amazing cosplay of the murderous opposite side of the coin to Kenshin, bringing the dark ronin to life:

What do you think of this stunning cosplay that brings Shishio to the forefront?