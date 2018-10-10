‘RWBY,’ ‘gen:LOCK’ Announces New Manga

Viz Media brought some major announces to New York Comic-Con, and fans of Rooster Teeth’s animated series are in for a treat as the worlds of RWBY and gen:LOCK will soon be expanded with special manga projects.

A new RWBY manga is heading to the English release of Shonen Jump later this year, and gen:LOCK is coming along for the comics ride.

Announcement: New RWBY manga by BUNTA KINAMI is coming to Shonen Jump this Fall. #RWBY pic.twitter.com/PQiA08Q4bz — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 6, 2018

During their panel at New York Comic-Con, Viz Media confirmed that a new RWBY manga, authored by Bunta Kinami, will be coming to Weekly Shonen Jump later this year. Rooster Teeth will also be collaborating with DC Comics to create new comics based on RWBY and gen:LOCK as well.

Plans are to release the comic spin-offs both physically and digitally beginning next year, though the details of both projects are being kept under wraps at the moment. This is an exciting time for Rooster Teeth as their properties are now bigger than ever, with Rooster Teeth’s next big anime project, gen:LOCK, currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth. If you’re unfamiliar with the series, the synopsis for the series reads as such:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

gen:LOCK is set to be the most ambitious yet as it includes major talents like Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, David Tennant, and Maisie Williams among the stacked cast of voice talent.

As for RWBY, the series was originally created by the late Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth in 2013. It’s set in a fictional world where men and women train to hunt down monsters called Grimm. The series is currently five seasons long and can be found streaming on Rooster Teeth, YouTube, Crunchyroll, and VRV. The sixth volume of the series is currently slated for release October 27 this year.