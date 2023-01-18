Anime Fans Rank the Saddest Scenes They've Ever Seen
In the last decade, anime has proven itself to be one of entertainment's most diverse mediums. From shonen hits to magical girl romps, the industry has something for everyone. Though viewed as childish years ago, anime has proven animation can hit audiences of all ages, and that means there are some series created for the sole purpose of making us cry.
Of course, anime fans have come to discover a number of those anime, and the marks they've left on our hearts cannot be understated. In fact, social media has been buzzing about these titles as of late all thanks to a viral post. A fan on Twitter simply asked what anime scene never fails to spring tears, and honestly? The picks shared by fans are enough to make even the hardest heart weep.
As you can see in the slides below, everything from reunions to deaths and more made the cut for this heartbreaking anime list. So if you are looking to have a good cry, it might be time to check out some of these shows...! Just make you sure you have some tissues on hand!
It Hurts
devilman crybaby had me sobbing for an entire week https://t.co/TugGCthbua pic.twitter.com/LFLJvGdB5h— helia (@denjictrl) January 14, 2023
Rest Easy, Merry
Merry..💔 https://t.co/TKk35sTjFw pic.twitter.com/ugdRlwNLSY— One Piece (@onepiecedaiIys) January 14, 2023
A Universal Answer
This scene hit me so hard 😭 One of the best scenes in Naruto pic.twitter.com/QFJdXKvBqF https://t.co/sYqj9LY45J— Hamoxiii (@Hamoxiii) January 14, 2023
A Painful Dream
Violet fulfilling Olivia’s wish to cross the lake fucking decimates me every time. The music, the animation, the emotion behind Oscar’s voice during his monologue. I tear up every time. https://t.co/UefcdarYwx pic.twitter.com/WqknUtviDr— punk 🔪 from Shreveport 💜 (@SCH0ENHEITS) January 15, 2023
Simple as That
this is the one https://t.co/XHByajOM6B pic.twitter.com/X3fBxpt5Bv— cee BSD S4 (@dazaicore) January 15, 2023
Emotional Overload
the first time i sobbed like that https://t.co/n20UuSfffz pic.twitter.com/sIkttTmQkA— Lorca (@thelorcaia) January 15, 2023
Traumatic Tears
aside from episodes 22 and 23 #エイティシックス both in the light novel and anime this 'letter scene' had me crying so hard
“If, one day, you make it to our final destination, would you please leave flowers?” https://t.co/9EXCDMiQTK pic.twitter.com/VoR8JiSkBc— sya ✦ (@serenegirI) January 15, 2023
An Overdue Encounter
Grisha apologising to Zeke and hugging him https://t.co/g25qj8lHdE pic.twitter.com/171t3lqHh2— Fazan (@MIKASACKERMANBF) January 15, 2023
Make It Stop
Bruh this scene had me ugly crying https://t.co/rhthaVidqa pic.twitter.com/ypgbKECPl7— ⚡️ (@playboiwillyy) January 16, 2023
It Still Hurts
Yeah I haven't ever been able to rewatch this episode without crying. https://t.co/gb01K5vQty pic.twitter.com/NMLujsCsnH— Angra Shadow (@HollowAvenger) January 16, 2023