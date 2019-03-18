New ‘Sailor Moon’ Attraction Heading To Universal Studios

Sailor Moon will punish anyone who stands between her and the world’s safety, but she could use a hand sometimes. Now, fans will be able to help the scout out when a new attraction heads to Universal Studios Japan, but they won’t go it alone.

No, it turns out the Outer Sailor Scouts are joining the fight, so get ready to get your magical girl on with Sailor Pluto and the gang.

Recently, Universal Studios Japan confirmed Sailor Moon will get an overhauled attraction at its park this year. A key visual for the 4D show was released, and it shows off Sailor Moon with her usual comrades and the Sailor Scouts who cover the solar system’s outer planets.

According to the report, Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4D will open a brand-new “chapter” this year. The interactive show will tell an entirely new story involving the outer scouts which takes place at the Moon Palace. All of the scouts will have to work together to save Sailor Moon and unleash the princess’ powered-up form. The team will need help from the audience, and Universal Studios Japan plans to open the attraction starting this May.

To be specific, this ‘Moon Palace’ arc will launch in Osaka come May 31. Sailor Moon will close its attraction on August 25, and Universal Studios Japan will sell collectible compacts to commemorate the new arc during the attraction’s run.

