Sailor Chibi Moon Lights The Night With Prism Heart Replica

When it comes to anime replicas that take weapons and materials from popular series and create them for fans in the real world, you have a number of different animes to choose from. Bandai kept this in mind and decided to take the Prism Heart wielded by Sailor Chibi Moon, or Chibiusa, and create a “proplica” to sell to fans of the hit Shojo series.

The replica of Sailor Chibi Moon’s Prism Heart is produced by Bandai Spirits and can be found for sale through many different distributors. While these popular proplicas may be a little tricky to find thanks to the franchise’s popularity and the $80 USD price tag, the features of this locket may just be worth checking out.

The official description of the Prism Heart from Bandai is as follows:

“Chibiusa’s first transformation brooch comes to life as a Proplica, complete with light-up and sound features. The voices were recorded by the actual voice actress, Kae Araki, letting you act out scenes just like in the show. Press a button inside the compact to display an image of Neo Queen Serenity complete with voice!”

Chibiusa has a complicated history, originally appearing in the Sailor Moon series as a young girl hoping to one day become a “lady like her role model Sailor Moon“. Hailing from a future where she’s chronologically 900 years old, Chibiusa may appear to be five years old but has the intelligence and adaptability of an experienced, world-weary adult.

Sailor Chibi Moon eventually finds herself aged exponentially when she falls under the thrall of the villain, Wiseman. Using her newfound powers to attack Sailor Moon, Chibiusa eventually managed to find her way back to her former self and returned to her original form as Sailor Chibi Moon toward the tail end of the series. Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

