Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The day has finally arrived for Western fans to catch the latest, and perhaps last, adventure featuring the Sailor Scouts. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie: Part 1 and Part 2 have arrived on Netflix, following their successful run in Japanese theaters. Usagi and company have long been a part of the anime landscape as the Sailor Scouts continue to pop up in both expected and unexpected avenues. Aside from sharing a breakdown of the movies themselves, we’ll dive into the potential future for Sailor Moon as the two films can be watched by North American anime fans.

As of the writing of this article, Sailor Moon’s future is up in the air. Prior to the release of the Sailor Moon Cosmos films, the Sailor Scouts arrived in 2021’s Sailor Moon Eternal and the television series Sailor Moon Crystal before that release. Creator Naoko Takeuchi ended the original manga series in 1997 but this fact hasn’t stopped the shojo property from returning regularly. Takeuchi, for those who might not know, is married to Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi, meaning that the manga game will remain in the family even if Sailor Moon never returns to the manga medium.

Sailor Moon Cosmos: Part 1 And Part 2 Now on Netflix

Besides Sailor Moon Cosmos, Netflix also houses Sailor Moon Eternal and Sailor Moon Crystal. If you want to watch the original anime series which was released in the 90s, it’s available to stream on the likes of Hulu, Pluto TV, and Freevee to name a few.

The final chapter begins.



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 is NOW PLAYING on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/p7bo0uM8T3 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 22, 2024

If you want a breakdown of the latest Sailor Moon adventure on Netflix, here’s how the streaming service describes the latest movies, “These films cover the Shadow Galactica arc, which is the final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series. Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one. Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins.”

