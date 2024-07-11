Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Sailor Moon Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion is making even more waves with anime fans with some stunning new cosplay showing off her take on Sailor Moon in celebration of one of her new album’s breakout hits! Megan Thee Stallion is already one of the biggest artists and performers among anime fans these days as she has been quite open about her love of different franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen and more. But with the release of her latest album, Megan, Megan The Stallion has taken that anime fandom to a whole new level of appreciation and tributes in some very big and notable ways.

With the latest album, Megan Thee Stallion not only included a full sample from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime for the track, “Otaku Hot Girl,” but she’s gone viral with fans on TikTok for an entirely different track. In “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion raps a few lyrics in Japanese together with feature Yuki Chiba, and this song has been a huge hit with fans as it’s become a full TikTok dance trend of its own. Megan Thee Stallion has then taken it to another level with her own take on the trend in full Sailor Moon cosplay. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Sailor Moon

If you wanted to go back and watch the original series, you can find both the classic Sailor Moon anime series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming with its own exclusive channel on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well. Sailor Moon Cosmos will then be bringing it all to an end with Netflix on August 22nd in the United States with the final feature film release as well.

As for what to expect from the long running anime, Sailor Moon‘s anime is teased as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

You can currently also stream Megan Thee Stallion’s newest album, Megan, on your preferred music streaming platform such as Apple Music, Spotify, and more to hear more of the tracks.