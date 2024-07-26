Sailor Moon Cosmos Releases New Trailer

Sailor Moon has earned her place as one of the most recognizable anime characters of all time. First debuting in her titular manga series in 1991, both Usagi Tsukino and the Sailor Scouts have had their fair share of anime projects in the decades that followed their debut. Most recently, Sailor Moon Cosmos acted as something of a series finale to the franchise in the form of two feature-length films that hit Japanese theaters last year. Set to arrive on Netflix next month, the streaming service has released a new trailer to give anime fans a closer look at the two films.

As of the writing of this article, there are no reported Sailor Moon anime adaptations in the works following the release of the Cosmos’ films. Despite this fact, the Sailor Scouts’ popularity is such that it seems like a foregone conclusion that we will see the anime adaptation return in the future. When it came to Usagi’s animated adventures, there was a significant hiatus between the conclusion of the original series in 1997 and the return of the franchise in 2021 via Sailor Moon Eternal. With many anime franchises re-emerging after years on the sidelines, Sailor Moon seems primed to continue its story.

Sailor Moon Cosmos Part One And Two Trailer

Both movies will arrive on Netflix on August 22nd, so anime fans won’t have to wait to see how Sailor Moon’s two latest films connect. If you want to watch other Sailor Moon anime adaptations on the streaming service, Netflix also houses the likes of Sailor Moon Crystal and Sailor Moon Eternal.

https://x.com/NetflixAnime/status/1816669841211990314

If you’re looking for more information on the return of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts, here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming movies that took Japan by storm, “This film covers the Shadow Galactica arc, which is the final chapter of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series. Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one. Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins.”

