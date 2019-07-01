Sailor Moon Manga Getting Worldwide Digital Release

The Sailor Moon franchise is gearing up for a big 2019 and 2020 as the series is going to be available in multiple forms and projects. Along with Sailor Moon Sailor Stars finally getting an English dub release, a new set of movies coming next year, a Universal Studios Japan attraction, and even a musical coming to Japan in 2020, the franchise is showing no signs of stopping as now fans will be able to explore its origins in an easier way than ever before.

Toei announced that Naoko Takeuchi’s original Sailor Moon manga will be getting a worldwide digital release that will be available in ten languages. While the majority of the languages and distributors are still being kept under wraps, Kodansha Comics and ComiXology will be teaming up for the English release.

Beginning Monday, July 1st, the Sailor Moon Eternal Edition iteration of the manga will be available digitally through ComiXology in English. It’s the same edition that Kodansha is releasing in print, and the first four volumes of the manga are currently available for purchase through the service. Future digital volumes will release alongside each physical release of the manga as well, according to Anime News Network.

As for the rest of the world, unfortunately Toei has yet to confirm the other languages and territories the digital Sailor Moon release will be available in. But that’s not all that’s coming from this franchise as the anime is preparing to come back in full force in 2020. Taking the place of a new season of Sailor Moon Crystal, the franchise instead adapt the Dream arc of the series with two huge new films under the title of Sailor Moon Eternal. There’s about to be much more of this classic series on the horizon!

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”

